‘NOLA de Rio’ samba dancers on the Twist Stage

NEW ORLEANS -- Hannah's Klozet Foundation helps people who are battling cancer deal with their day-to-day issues.

To help them provide those services, they are presenting their Resiliency Gala Saturday (Aug. 18) at the Mardi Gras Museum of Costumes and Culture at 7 p.m.

The theme for this year's gala is "NOLA de Rio" and celebrates the cultural connection between New Orleans and Brazil.

A few samba dancers who will perform at the gala passed by the Twist Stage to give us a look at what to expect. Baba Luther and Baba Marcus provided the drum beat for the dancers.

News with a Twist's LBJ will co-host with Gwendolyn Ducre. And, the Royal Essence Show Band and Sharon Martin are also performing.