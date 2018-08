× NCIS: New Orleans star Shalita Grant gets married

NEW ORLEANS– Former NCIS: New Orleans star Shalita Grant got married recently.

According to People Magazine and her Instagram account, she married Sabrina Skau in a small ceremony in San Francisco.

The two began dating in October 2016 after meeting on a dating app, and they were doing long distance while Grant was filming NCIS: New Orleans in NOLA.