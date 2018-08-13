× Man struck by vehicle in Metairie hit-and-run dies; vehicle, person-of-interest identified

METAIRIE, La. — The 25-year-old New Orleans man who was struck by a vehicle while walking on an I-10 East collector road near Causeway Boulevard last week has died of his injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers also have identified the vehicle that struck Gordon Poydras and fled the scene. A person-of-interest has been identified as well, State Police said, and criminal charges are possible.

Poydras was walking along an I-10 East collector road near Causeway Boulevard the night of Aug. 8 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota Camry.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday, Aug. 11.