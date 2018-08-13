Man in wheelchair auditions to be a 610 stomper dancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There certainly was a fan favorite at the 610 Stompers auditions over the weekend.

41-year old, Jason Homer showed off his dance moves. He proved anything is possible by auditioning in his wheelchair.

The 610 Stompers motto is: "Ordinary Men, Extraordinary Moves." Jason's moves are very extraordinary!

Fans cheered for Jason as he got into the music, and brought a lot of heart and soul into his performance.

This was the first time he auditioned to be a 610 Stomper.

His wife, Liese Aucoin sent WGNO's Kenny Lopez the video of her husband dancing. She said, "We are all very excited. Jason finds out if he makes the next round of auditions tomorrow."

The next round of auditions will be held on Saturday at Harrah's.

For more information about the 610 Stompers, click HERE.