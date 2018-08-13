JC Chasez from N’Sync plays school principal in new Mickey Mouse Club video

NEW ORLEANS– Former Disney star and N’Sync member JC Chasez is going back to his Mouseketeer roots with a cameo appearance in the new “Club Mickey Mouse” back-to-school special and music video for the song, “Ready Set Go.”

“Club Mickey Mouse” is the digital revival of the popular Disney Channel show “Mickey Mouse Club” which launched the careers of JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.

“Club Mickey Mouse” focuses on young stars that sing, dance, and choreograph original videos. The current mouseketeers are Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Gabe deGuzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Sean Oliu, and Will Simmons.