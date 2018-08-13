Florida man strips inside of steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They just wanted steak for dinner but after a man lost his shorts, they got "steak and shake."

A Florida couple was enjoying an evening out at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse when an intoxicated man named James Dylan Jordan began to undress and dance provocatively in front of them.

Get it? Steak. And shake.

When the woman asked the 24-year-old man to stop, he became belligerent and began calling her fat. He then threatened to fight her husband.

The police were called over the nakey nakey nakey display and Jordan was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct in an establishment - a misdemeanor.

He was freed from the local jail after posting $150 bond.

No word on if any singles were found in the waistband of his boxers.