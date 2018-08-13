× Boil advisory issued for parts of St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH — A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of St. Tammany Parish after a contractor laying fiber hit an 8-inch water main in the Woodlands Subdivision and caused low-pressure in surrounding areas.

The following areas are under a precautionary boil water advisory: The Woodlands, Quail Creek, Forest Brook, Grand Terre, Emerald Pines, Casa Bella, Remington Court, Woodlands Terrace, Viola Street and Soul Street in Mandeville.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)