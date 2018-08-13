‘A Walmart legend’: Woman who braved storm to return shopping cart gets free grocery pickup

HURRICANE, W.V. — A woman known on social media as the hero who braved torrential rain to return her shopping cart in the Walmart parking lot is being rewarded for going above and beyond.

According to CNN, a woman videoed Sue Johnson returning her cart outside of a Walmart in West Virginia last month — during a torrential downpour.

Johnson didn’t think it was a big deal, but Walmart did.

“All I did was the right thing. I mean I didn’t do anything special except I got wet,” she said.

Walmart surprised their hero with free online grocery pickup once a week for one year. And she got a sweet cart trophy with the title “A Walmart Legend.”