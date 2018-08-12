× University of Holy Cross students move in to school’s first-ever residence hall

ALGIERS, La.– Today at the University of Holy Cross students began to move into the brand new residence hall on campus.

This is the newly completed $14 million residence hall and it is the university’s first-ever residence hall on its 102-year-old campus in Algiers.

This residence hall marks one of this year’s largest economic development projects on the West Bank of New Orleans and is the first university residence hall on the West Bank in New Orleans history.

The new four-story residence hall will house up to 135 students and features single bedrooms as well as several spacious two and four bedroom units.

The 60,000-square-foot residence hall is available to local or out-of-state students. It also includes a community kitchen, community living room, conference centers, study rooms, prayer and meditation room, a fitness center, and laundry facilities.

The residence hall construction project was completed by The McDonnell Group which broke ground on July 1, 2017.

For more information about the University of Holy Cross, click HERE.