Elephants stomp on watermelons in honor of World Elephant Day

NEW ORLEANS– As part of Audubon Zoo’s World Elephant Day celebration, guests were invited to help stomp out extinction!

Animal care staff place multiple watermelons in the elephant habitat painted with different colors of non-toxic paint. Guests were offered the chance to guess the last watermelon standing. The stomp raffle offered a chance for prizes. All proceeds from the watermelon stomp will go towards elephant conservation in Asian countries.

Guests were also able to learn about the special care that Panya and Jean the elephants receive at Audubon Zoo.

Today’s elephant watermelon stomp event will be held at 3 p.m.

This is an annual event at Audubon Zoo.

