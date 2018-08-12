Catch summer’s best meteor shower Sunday night into Monday morning in New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- This is possibly the best meteor shower this year which will streak across the sky Sunday night into Monday morning. While the chance for rain will diminish after sunset, it’s possible clouds will linger, which may obstruct the view. WGNO's Adam Bowles has your forecast for the meteor gazing!

As for the forecast goes, we could see some cloud cover Sunday night which will make star gazing and meteor viewing "ok" but, early Monday morning we will have crystal clear conditions to see them!

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the Earth’s sky every summer about this time as our planet passes through the trail left be Comet Swift-Tuttle.

If you’re planning to catch the shower, you should begin looking for meteors Sunday night about 9 p.m. and through the evening. The same times are best for Sunday night into Monday morning as well. There will be a new moon Sunday night and it sets early, which is almost perfect for meteor gazing.

Look off towards the constellation Perseus in the night sky (that’s how the meteor shower got its name). You’ll find it in the north sky around 9 pm, the northeast sky around 2 am and the east-northeast around 5 am.

This year, it will be possible to see 50 meteors per hour from Sunday through Monday morning under ideal circumstances (clear skies with no light-pollution) according to SPACE.com.