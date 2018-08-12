An Audubon Zoo love story: Man proposes with help from elephants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- In celebration of World Elephant Day, Joshua Wildes wanted to do something special to surprise his girlfriend of 2 years, Arianna Broad.

Because Wildes knew that Broad loves elephants he planned a wedding proposal surprise.

"I had the idea to propose on World Elephant Day in front of the elephant exhibit. I didn't want just a box, so I got a stuffed elephant and tied the engagement ring to the stuffed elephant's bow tie. Luckily it stayed on perfectly, and I proposed," he said.

Arianna said, "Yes!"

Arianna has loved elephants ever since she was little so Audubon Zoo was the perfect spot for the proposal.

"I just love elephants. I'm a researcher in Biology, and I'm really passionate about elephant conservation," she said.

You've heard the old saying that elephants never forget, so as witnesses to this love story, that's got to be good luck for the couple.

"Elephants are known for their memories, and thinking back on all the memories that we've made together as a couple, and all the memories will make," Wildes said.

Today was definitely an unforgettable day with a little help from the elephants at Audubon Zoo.

The couple says they hope to come back to the elephant exhibit at Audubon Zoo to take their wedding photos.

For more information about Audubon Zoo, click HERE.