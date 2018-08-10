Trending: Jack in the Box Teriyaki Bowls commercial – Funny or offensive?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Controversy surrounds the new Jack in the Box ad promoting teriyaki bowls. Some online calling the ad "tone-deaf" for the sexual innuendos.

Many viewers feel the ad is inappropriate in today’s #metoo environment, however, Jack in the Box is notorious for catering their advertising to young men.

One Twitter user tweeted, "Why do I feel like I just got sexually harassed by a Jack in the Box ad?

Another user tweeting, "It's funny! Lighten up people!"

