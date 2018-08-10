The search is on for the perfect dress for the Red Dress Run in New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- You may notice a lot of people around New Orleans trying to buy a red dress recently. The Red Dress Run is this Saturday. News with a Twist reporter Adam Bowles, went shopping today for his very first dress for the run.

Every 2nd Saturday in August, the world's biggest red dress run takes place in New Orleans! This Saturday, some of us are going to be in a little less cover than were used to. "These are so tight! I don't know how I am going to run tomorrow in this," Brandon Lawrence says.

I wasn't the only one shopping today. Dozens of people came with one goal. Find a red dress. For the red dress run, everyone, and we mean EVERYONE wears a red dress.

"A lot of times people wouldn't normally do things like this," Monzell Frazier says. "And their like 'I'm doing this for charity' kind of like makes them step out of their comfort zone so its really just to get comfortable and hang out."

They hang out in the French Quarter after. All of this is to help not just one charity, but many charities like homelessness and starving families. Don't worry about looking silly, it's a day to just have fun.

"It's all about inclusion, you know all shapes and sizes, sexes, identities, it kind of levels the playing field and makes it a more fun event," Max Boyce says.

Registration for the run begins at 9:30a.m. at Crescent Park and the run begins at 10:30!