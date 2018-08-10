× Suspect sought in I-10 shooting that injured 2-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has identified a suspect in an Aug. 1 shooting on I-10 West that injured three people, including a 2-year-old.

According to NOPD, Nas Jackson, 19, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a firearm.

The shooting happened about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, when five people were traveling on I-10 West near Crowder Boulevard. An unknown vehicle pulled up next to the victims and opened fire. The vehicle then drove off of the interstate and onto the service road.

Three victims were injured in the shooting, including a 16-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the leg, a 22-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the leg and forearm and a 2-year-old juvenile male with graze wounds to the shoulder and sternum.

All of the victims are in stable condition.

An adult female and 3-year-old girl were also present with the victims at the time of the shooting incident, but did not suffer injuries.

Detectives said Jackson was reportedly involved in an ongoing dispute with the victims and was allegedly directly involved in this shooting.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.