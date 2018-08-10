× State Police investigate after officer shoots and kills armed Denham Springs man

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA – A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed an armed man during a domestic dispute today.

The deputy was responding to reports of a domestic disturbance in the Richmond Place Subdivision in Denham Springs when they encountered an armed man, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Shots were fired and the armed man was pronounced dead on the scene.

State Police Troop A and the Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Unit were called to the scene to begin an investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.