Rainy start to the weekend, does it last?

Widespread showers and storms are already around the area Friday morning, as we expected.

This is the day with the most widespread rain chance. Most of this though remains in individual cells, meaning you will get breaks from the rain once the cells move through your area.

However, activity continues to pop up through the central part of the state and with all of this moving west to east we will continue to see these moving through during the day.

Locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be the main threats, although the stronger cells could produce strong wind gusts as well. Saturday looks like another day with good rain chances. The Futurecast image shows numerous showers and storms around by early afternoon.

These will probably be a bit more spotty than Friday, but not by much. Activity should taper off later in the day though for evening events.

Sunday things begin to dry out. A much more isolated coverage of afternoon storms. Although with more heating around those could end up stronger.

