× PJ’s Coffee Introduces New Limited Flavor – Confetti Cake

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans introduced their newest flavor last month, Confetti Cake, to help celebrate their 40th birthday!! The new flavor is only available for a limited time, from now until the end of August. The Confetti Cake flavor has notes of vanilla, butter, and powdered sugar. You can try this new flavor with the Confetti Cake Protein Velvet Ice, Confetti Cake Cold Brew Iced Latte, and Confetti Cake Velvet Ice.

Click here for more information about PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans.