NOPD looking for 2 women who rang up over $3,000 on stolen debit card

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two women who rang up thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges after stealing a debit card from a man’s French Quarter hotel room.

The victim woke up on the morning of July 17 in his hotel room in the 700 block of Iberville Street to find his debit card missing.

Over $3,000 was subsequently charged to the account during several separate charges across the New Orleans area, according to the NOPD.

The two women were captured by surveillance video in the act of fraudulently using the victim’s debit card.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Eighth District Property Crimes detective at (504) 658-6080.