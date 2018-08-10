Makeup launches for 40th Anniversary of Grease

For the 40 year anniversary of the movie Grease, beauty blogger favorite, Sola Look released the most electrifyin' eye shadow pallet ever.
Colors include: SUMMER LOVIN', SO PINK, and PEACHY KEEN. The Pink Ladies palette features 10 eye shadows inspired by the coolest group of girls at Rydell High.
Every order comes with a Pink Ladies patch and Grease sticker.
Sola Look previously went viral for their Flashdance Palette and Saved By The Bell Liquid Lipstick set.
Snag The Pink Ladies palette for $40 at solalook.com, stud.