Jury finds Lacombe man guilty of raping Mandeville woman last year

COVINGTON – A 26-year-old Lacombe man is facing life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping a 53-year-old Mandeville woman last year.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Ronald Douglas Moore Jr. guilty of first degree rape and aggravated burglary, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Moore broke into the victim’s Old Mandeville home on August 5, 2017, and held her captive for about two hours.

During that time, Moore raped the victim and put her in a chokehold that caused blood vessels to burst in her face and blood to pool in the back of her neck, according to Montgomery’s office.

Moore eventually let the victim go after stealing her prescription medication, driver’s license, and cell phone.

Investigators reviewed nearby surveillance video, spoke to two people who interacted with Moore at a nearby bar, and acted on a tip from the public to narrow their focus on Moore, who was arrested at his Lacombe home.

He faces a mandatory life sentence at his September 17 sentencing hearing.