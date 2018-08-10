× COOLinary at The Pelican Club

Coolinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2018

List of the 112 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Spaghetti Fino

(serves 4)

Ingredients:

Pasta Ingredients:

8 oz. fine spaghetti

1lb jumbo lump blue crab meat

Handful of fresh basil-sliced in fine strips

4 oz. Manchego cheese

Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup fresh corn

2 T butter

1 T minced garlic

1 T chopped parsley

2 T white wine

½ t crushed red pepper flakes

½ t salt

2 cups heavy cream

½ t Crystal hot sauce

Zest & juice of 1 lemon

Instructions:

Cook spaghetti in a large pot of boiling water until just barely al dente. Drain and set aside.

Place all sauce ingredients in a large pot and simmer over medium heat, stirring regularly, until sauce is reduced by half—about 20 minutes.

Add cooked spaghetti and crab meat to sauce and toss together just until crab meat is heated through.

Transfer to serving dish and top with chiffonade of basil and microplaned Manchego cheese.

The Pelican Club

“The Pelican Club, offering a wide range of fabulous New Orleans dishes, consists of three dining rooms and a large bar fashioned from a handsome, 19th-century French Quarter townhouse, rising from the corner of Bienville Street and Exchange Place, in the heart of the French Quarter. Owner, Richard Hughes, and his wife, Jeanne Stinnett-Hughes, transformed a neglected architectural gem into a welcoming restaurant decorated in a crisp blend of traditional and contemporary.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

Click here for more information about The Pelican Club.