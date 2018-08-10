Coolinary at Andrea’s Restaurant!

METAIRIE - This spot is serving up a new dish each and every day for Coolinary.
Chef Andrea is really excited about his fresh and light dishes for Coolinary this year. Andrea's serves up three courses for both lunch and dinner. Some highlights include their Classico Pizza Margherita and their Chicken Grande.
For dessert, Executive Pastry Chef Kori Godchaux loves the tiramisu, "as traditional as it is, the tiramisu is anything but ordinary. The layers are very deep and layered between whipped mascarpone, airy sponge cake, and spiked coffee."
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Seafood Chowder
Andrea’s Summer Salad
with creamy Italian Dressing
Second Course
choice of
Blackened Drum
with meunier sauce
Chicken Tanet
on top romaine with mustard vinaigrette
Third Course
choice of
Bread Pudding
with rum sauce
Zuppa Inglese
English trifle
$20
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Homemade Tortellini Capriccio
Turtle Soup Henry
Second Course
choice of
Double Cut Pork Chop Marsala
Filet of Drum Arlecchino
Chicken Piccata
Third Course
choice of
Caramel Custard
Zuppa Inglese
English trifle
$35
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.