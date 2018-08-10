Coolinary at Andrea’s Restaurant!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE - This spot is serving up a new dish each and every day for Coolinary.

Chef Andrea is really excited about his fresh and light dishes for Coolinary this year. Andrea's serves up three courses for both lunch and dinner. Some highlights include their Classico Pizza Margherita and their Chicken Grande.

For dessert, Executive Pastry Chef Kori Godchaux loves the tiramisu, "as traditional as it is, the tiramisu is anything but ordinary. The layers are very deep and layered between whipped mascarpone, airy sponge cake, and spiked coffee."

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Seafood Chowder

Andrea’s Summer Salad

with creamy Italian Dressing

Second Course

choice of

Blackened Drum

with meunier sauce

Chicken Tanet

on top romaine with mustard vinaigrette

Third Course

choice of

Bread Pudding

with rum sauce

Zuppa Inglese

English trifle

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Homemade Tortellini Capriccio

Turtle Soup Henry

Second Course

choice of

Double Cut Pork Chop Marsala

Filet of Drum Arlecchino

Chicken Piccata

Third Course

choice of

Caramel Custard

Zuppa Inglese

English trifle

$35

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.