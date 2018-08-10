3 arrested in Covington with pot, LSD, pills, and 2 guns

COVINGTON – An alert deputy arrested three people who had two handguns and an assortment of drugs in the back of a pickup truck in a Covington-area neighborhood.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed someone peek their head over the rim of the bed of a parked truck just after 10:30 p.m. on August 8.

The deputy found two men and a woman in the bed of the truck when he went to investigate, and observed that they had been smoking marijuana.

A search of the truck revealed marijuana, LSD, Ecstasy, Xanax, Adderall, drug paraphernalia, two electronic scales, a small amount of cash, and two handguns.

One of the guns had an obliterated serial number, according to the STPSO.

Eighteen-year-old Sylvanus Ellis III, 20-year-old Hailey Vieregge, and 18-year-old Peyton Lewis were all arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on a variety of drug and weapons charges.