Trending: The carry on that carries you

CHICAGO, IL -- Have you heard of Modobag? The carry on that carries you!

The luggage will change your travel experience forever!

Promotional videos of professional jet-setters straddling their carry-ons are going viral again thanks to Modobag's presence at this year's Chicago Innovation Summit.

The luggage has 2,000 cubic inches of space for your socks and slacks and can easily convert from motor to pull-behind use.

It is lightweight and can accommodate riders up to 260 pounds.

You can travel over 6 miles on one charge. It also comes with dual USB charging ports for your cell phone or tablet.

The Modobag was invented by Kevin O’Donnell of Chicago. It was inspired by pulling his kids on his suitcase at the airport. For about $1,500 - you too can scoot your way through TSA.