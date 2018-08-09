This gumbo is SO good, it’s got God’s blessing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The recipe is no secret.

Well, it's sort of a secret.

But it's no secret that this gumbo is sacred.

That's because it's created in the kitchen by Sister Geneva James. Sister Geneva is a member of the Sisters of the Holy Family in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is stirring up trouble as Sister Geneva stirs up the gumbo that makes her a star.

There's just one place to enjoy Sister Geneva's gumbo. It's at the annual Sisters of the Holy Family Heavenly Host of Stars Gala.

It's coming up on Sunday, August 12.

It's happening at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The Patron Party starts at 5:30 pm and goes on until 6:45 pm. Then the music starts at 7 pm and goes on until 9 pm.

The music features four-time Grammy nominee Jeffrey Osborne.

Before Jeffrey Osborne hits the stage, you'll get to hear Sharon Martin, Wanda Rouzan and Quiet Storm (that's the group made up of Connie and Dwight Fitch).

Ticket prices start at $125. The money the Sisters of the Holy Family is used to help the 79 nuns who live in Louisiana and Alabama. The money is used to pay for part of their retirement.

It's also used to help the Sisters of the Holy Family with their education programs. The sisters run two schools.

The Sisters of the Holy Family Heavenly Host of Stars Gala has been going on since the 1990's.

And it's the primary fundraiser for the sisters.

Head over and enjoy some of Sister Geneva's gumbo for the soul.

For ticket information, just click right here please.