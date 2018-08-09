The NOPSI Hotel is a paw-some summer spot for you and your pup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- How do you make a luxury hotel feel like home? Dogs! 🐶

Located at 317 Baronne Street in New Orleans, the NOPSI Hotel gave new life to an abandoned 1920's building that had been boarded up for over 30 years, just one year ago.

Now it's like stepping in to an affluent time machine and for all of the glitz and glam that they offer you, Fido is a VIP too. Very Important Pup!

We sat down with General Manager Ellen LeMaire to discuss some of the unique amenities that the hotel offers fur babies, starting in the kitchen! "Treat your dog to a little filet mignon!" she smiled.

The hotel features a menu of culinary masterpieces catering exclusively to your K9, even if they're on a diet! "We have the dogs diet crunch. Carrots, apples, rice, keeps them a little trim!" LeMaire continued.

Their dog friendly rooms include their own dog bed, toys, and a water bowl but the service doesn't stop there, "We have sitting services, the staff will walk the dogs around, so that the guests can enjoy the city."

If you're looking for a pet friendly patio with exquisite cuisine and a delicious drink menu, the NOPSI Hotel is your one stop shop.

You can follow them on social media for invites to dog friendly events - every Friday in August they are doing a neighborhood catfish fry and BBQ.