See Bud Light’s new 2018 Saints can design

NEW ORLEANS — Right in time for football season, we finally have a look at Bud Light’s official 2018 NFL cans.

Look closely and you’ll notice that there are only 28 cans. Who is missing? How ’bout them Cow boys? You know, The Dallas Cowboys that play in a Miller Lite stadium. The Vikings, Bears, and Packers are also missing.

Another fun fact, The Philadelphia Eagles can is green, rather than blue. Likely to celebrate their 2018 Super Bowl win.

What about this gold though? How beautiful is the New Orleans Saints design? Expect to see copious amounts of these while tailgating this season.

Bud Light’s 28 team partners are featured in the new designs along with an NFL Shield edition. The new cans will hit shelves nationwide the week of August 13th.

