Restaurant R’evolution does Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - Located right on Bourbon Street inside the Royal Sonesta, this fine dining experience is sure to wow you on the cheap!

Gabriel Beard, the Executive Sous Chef at Restaurant R'evolution, loves guests to come in for Coolinary.

Some of their best dishes are the French Onion Dip, "that’s a play on Frech Onion Soup and it’s just like a French dip sandwich too."Short Rib Debris and Boudin Stuffed Shrimp.

But when it comes to Coolinary, they're pulling out all of the stops, "We've got about nine new menu items coming on for Coolinary this month that we're really excited about, you know? They represent a lot about Louisiana and different cultures that influence the cuisine down here."

Also, be sure to check out their Waived Corkage Wednesdays, with free corkage on Wednesdays all through August and September. Don't forget to use #WCW!

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Boudin Stuffed Shrimp

summer salad, hot mustard

Watermelon Salad

feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette

Two Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$4

with assorted rémoulades

Second Course

choice of

French Onion Dip

sliced short rib, baguette, gruyere, French onion dip

Crispy “Stuffed” Chicken

half a chicken, tasso succotash, crème fraiche biscuit

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Additional Tricentennial Treats

House-made Ice Cream +$10

Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée +$10

Dinner Menu

*COOLinary Dinner Menu not available Fridays and Saturdays*

First Course

choice of

Boudin Stuffed Shrimp

summer salad, hot mustard

Watermelon Salad

feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette

Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$8

with assorted rémoulades

Second Course

choice of

Creole Bouillabaise

Gulf seafood, tomato saffron broth, ciabatta

Crispy “Stuffed” Chicken

half a chicken, tasso succotash, crème fraiche biscuit

Tournedos of Beef +$18

gruyere potato au gratin, grilled asparagus, marchand de vin

Third Course

choice of

A Fruit Plate, R’evolution Style

cucumber, lime, elderflower, succotash, crème fraiche biscuit

Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Additional Tricentennial Treats

Creole Tomato Lobster Bisque +$16

sofrito, picada, country bread

Sheep Ricotta Gnocchi with Lobster +$16

vanilla, tarragon, lobster roe

Brunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Maple Nut Granola

Creole cream cheese yogurt, Louisiana blueberries, peaches

Watermelon Salad

feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette

Substitute Two Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$4

with assorted rémoulades

Second Course

choice of

Eggs and Grits

sunny side up egg, smothered greens, lardon

Fried Quail and Waffle

Crystal-glaze, cane foie butter, poached egg

Third Course

choice of

Pain Perdu

Chef’s seasonal fruit inspiration, whipped cream

Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée

blueberries, cheesecake, lemon, almonds

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.