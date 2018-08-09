Restaurant R’evolution does Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - Located right on Bourbon Street inside the Royal Sonesta, this fine dining experience is sure to wow you on the cheap!
Gabriel Beard, the Executive Sous Chef at Restaurant R'evolution, loves guests to come in for Coolinary.
Some of their best dishes are the French Onion Dip, "that’s a play on Frech Onion Soup and it’s just like a French dip sandwich too."Short Rib Debris and Boudin Stuffed Shrimp.
But when it comes to Coolinary, they're pulling out all of the stops, "We've got about nine new menu items coming on for Coolinary this month that we're really excited about, you know? They represent a lot about Louisiana and different cultures that influence the cuisine down here."
Also, be sure to check out their Waived Corkage Wednesdays, with free corkage on Wednesdays all through August and September. Don't forget to use #WCW!
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Boudin Stuffed Shrimp
summer salad, hot mustard
Watermelon Salad
feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette
Two Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$4
with assorted rémoulades
Second Course
choice of
French Onion Dip
sliced short rib, baguette, gruyere, French onion dip
Crispy “Stuffed” Chicken
half a chicken, tasso succotash, crème fraiche biscuit
$20
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Additional Tricentennial Treats
House-made Ice Cream +$10
Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée +$10
Dinner Menu
*COOLinary Dinner Menu not available Fridays and Saturdays*
First Course
choice of
Boudin Stuffed Shrimp
summer salad, hot mustard
Watermelon Salad
feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette
Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$8
with assorted rémoulades
Second Course
choice of
Creole Bouillabaise
Gulf seafood, tomato saffron broth, ciabatta
Crispy “Stuffed” Chicken
half a chicken, tasso succotash, crème fraiche biscuit
Tournedos of Beef +$18
gruyere potato au gratin, grilled asparagus, marchand de vin
Third Course
choice of
A Fruit Plate, R’evolution Style
cucumber, lime, elderflower, succotash, crème fraiche biscuit
Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Additional Tricentennial Treats
Creole Tomato Lobster Bisque +$16
sofrito, picada, country bread
Sheep Ricotta Gnocchi with Lobster +$16
vanilla, tarragon, lobster roe
Brunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Maple Nut Granola
Creole cream cheese yogurt, Louisiana blueberries, peaches
Watermelon Salad
feta crema, baby lettuces, chili lime vinaigrette
Substitute Two Beer-Battered Crab Beignets +$4
with assorted rémoulades
Second Course
choice of
Eggs and Grits
sunny side up egg, smothered greens, lardon
Fried Quail and Waffle
Crystal-glaze, cane foie butter, poached egg
Third Course
choice of
Pain Perdu
Chef’s seasonal fruit inspiration, whipped cream
Creole Cream Cheese Bread Pudding Crème Brûlée
blueberries, cheesecake, lemon, almonds
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.