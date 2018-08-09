Possible human bone found in Tickfaw River debris

LIVINGSTON, LA — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be a human bone among some debris in the Tickfaw River.

The discovery was made on August 6 by a debris clean-up crew along a section of the river that is south of Highway 42.

Early indication is that it is a human leg bone.

“There are a lot of unknowns here — for example, how long has it been there?” Sheriff Jason Ard says in a statement announcing the discovery. “The bone is currently at the LSU FACES Laboratory being tested to determine the identity.”

The FACES Laboratory offers facial reconstruction and other forensic tools that are among the best in the country. It is often called to help law enforcement agencies solve mysteries involving human bones and the identification of badly decomposed bodies.

“It’s unclear how long it could take to get answers,” Ard says. “Then, we’ll take those answers and attempt to connect the dots.”

The LPSO is urging anyone with information about the case to call the department at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).