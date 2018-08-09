Olive Shortbread Cookies! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A weird combination: cookies and olives! Will they eat it?

Today Test Kitchen Taylor went out on a limb and tried something extra weird - Olive cookies.

Spanish Manzanilla Olive Shortbread Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup powdered (icing) sugar

2 1/2 cups gluten-free or all-purpose flour

8 stuffed Manzanilla olives from Spain, minced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two cookie sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add flour and minced olives. Mix into a soft dough.

Roll dough into a cylinder about 2 1/2" in diameter and chill for 20-30 minutes.

Cut dough into rounds about 1/2" thick and place on prepared cookie sheets leaving 1" of space between.

Bake for 13-15 minutes, or until cookies are just starting to change color and the edges and bottom are pale golden brown.

Let cool on baking sheets.

