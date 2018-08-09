× NOAA now forecasting a below normal hurricane season

Seasonal forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have increased the likelihood of a below-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60 percent (up from 25 percent in May). The likelihood of a near-normal season is now at 30 percent, and the chance of an above-normal season has dropped from 35 percent to 10 percent

For the entire season, which ends Nov. 30, NOAA predicts a total of 9-13 named storms (winds of 39 mph or greater) of which 4-7 will become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 0-2 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater).

It is important to remember this is a seasonal outlook for storms. This does not indicate landfall chances or which areas of the United States have the greatest risk to storms.

As we head toward the peak of the hurricane season in September, you need to be prepared for an approaching tropical storm or hurricane. There will be more named storms this season, and it only takes one to hit your area to make it an active year.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for updates this hurricane season, and visit WGNO.com for preparation tips and information.