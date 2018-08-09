× Missing North Shore teen considered ‘endangered’

COVINGTON, La. — A 15-year-old Covington girl who has been missing since last week is now considered endangered, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Desiree Varnado was last seen in the Lee Road area at approximately 1 a.m. on August 2. She was wearing dark colored clothing with a black cloth covering her hair.

Deputies did not say why she is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Pichon at 985-276-1326 or 985-898-2338.