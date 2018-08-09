Maurepas construction company goes viral with Bahamas style pool

NEW ORLEANS -- #NEED! #WANT! Zydeco Construction out of Maurepas is enjoying viral success thanks to their luxurious swimming pools.
The company specializes in creating man-made beaches in residential backyards. The blue “swimming ponds” surrounded by sand look like they belong in the Bahamas!
You'll be the envy of every house on the block!
The best part? Prices start around $20K. Not far off from the national average cost to build a standard-size in-ground pool which is typically $22K.
They have been so overwhelmed by attention online that they are asking that people not leave them negative feedback based on a delayed response. Join the 17,000 other people on Facebook that like their page.