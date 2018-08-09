Maurepas construction company goes viral with Bahamas style pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- #NEED! #WANT! Zydeco Construction out of Maurepas is enjoying viral success thanks to their luxurious swimming pools.

The company specializes in creating man-made beaches in residential backyards. The blu e “swimming ponds” surrounded by sand look like they belong in the Bahamas!

You'll be the envy of every house on the block!

The best part? Prices start around $20K. Not far off from the national average cost to build a standard-size in-ground pool which is typically $22K.

They have been so overwhelmed by attention online that they are asking that people not leave them negative feedback based on a delayed response. Join the 17,000 other people on Facebook that like their page.