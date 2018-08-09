× Man in critical condition after hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — A New Orleans man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while walking Wednesday night on the I-10 East collector road at Causeway Boulevard.

According to State Police, the driver who struck the man fled the scene.

The victim, Gordon Poydras, 25, was walking in or near the right lane of the collector road and was struck by a 2012-2015 white Toyota Camry.

Investigators believe the vehicle will have significant damage to the right front bumper, headlight, fog light and right wheel well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.