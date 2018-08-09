× Fulton’s Dad: Kristian staying at LSU, despite losing NCAA appeal

The father of LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, says he son will remain at LSU, and will play for the Tigers in 2019, despite losing an NCAA appeal Thursday.

Fulton received a two year ban for allegedly tampering with a sample during an NCAA administered drug test. His attorney, Don Jackson, argued via teleconference with the NCAA, that LSU failed to advise Fulton of the possible ban for tampering with test.

LSU supported Fulton in his appeal.

Keith Fulton said he was watching the Tigers practice Thursday evening when he received a call that the NCAA had denied his son’s appeal. Fulton said LSU players asked him about the news during practice.

“I had to give them the thumbs down,” said Fulton. “Our family and Kristian are extremely disappointed.”

Fulton said he has been contacted by several junior colleges, to gauge his son’s interest in a possible transfer.

Fulton said that won’t happen.

“Kristian loves LSU,” said Keith Fulton.

Fulton was a five star recruit out of Archbishop Rummel. He was expected to challenge for a starting spot, if he was re-instated.