Do you have what it takes to be a member of the 610 Stompers?

NEW ORLEANS -- The 610 Stompers are looking for new members for their all male dance crew, and they want to know if you have what it takes?

With their trademark red satin jacket, the blue short shorts, and the unforgettable dance moves, it's hard to miss this all-male dance group.

The members range from 20 to 80 years old.

"If you are planning on trying out for the 610 Stompers, you need to bring energy, you need to bring enthusiasm, charisma, and just be ready to laugh at yourself and have a good time. The moves aren't everything, but they help," says the head of the stompers, Mont Creamer.

"We're going to go through it by eight counts and we will walk you through each move," says Creamer.

The auditions include a dance that is about a minute and twenty seconds long and is designed by one of the dance captains.

Once you're in, you're in for life!

So, what's it like to gear up in the unforgettable outfit?

"You get cat called every now and then which I am not saying is a bad thing, I mean I enjoy it. I didn't put this uniform on not to get attention," jokes Creamer.

Their mantra is "ordinary men, extraordinary moves."

"It's part of representing something that is uniquely New Orleans, and I think that is really a fun opportunity," says Creamer.

Auditions kick off around noon on both Saturday, August 11th and Sunday, August 12th at Harrah's casino in New Orleans.

Those who are wanting to try out need to be there early, because only the first 50 people will participate in tryouts.

The finalists will compete the following weekend on Saturday, August 18th.

