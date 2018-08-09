× COOLinary at Brigtsen’s Restaurant

Coolinary New Orleans

"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus." - coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2018

List of the 112 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

*******

Brigtsen's Restaurant

"Since 1986, Brigtsen’s has been sharing their love of New Orleans cuisine with their guests. Brigtsen’s Restaurant is located in a charming Victorian cottage in Uptown New Orleans near the Riverbend and is only a few blocks away from the St. Charles street car line. Chef Frank Brigtsen utilizes his native New Orleans palate to create dishes that pay tribute to the traditions of Louisiana cuisine." - coolinaryneworleans.com

Click here for more information about Brigtsen's Restaurant.