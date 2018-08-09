COOLinary at Brigtsen’s Restaurant

"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans.  This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus." - coolinaryneworleans.com

Brigtsen's Restaurant

"Since 1986, Brigtsen’s has been sharing their love of New Orleans cuisine with their guests. Brigtsen’s Restaurant is located in a charming Victorian cottage in Uptown New Orleans near the Riverbend and is only a few blocks away from the St. Charles street car line. Chef Frank Brigtsen utilizes his native New Orleans palate to create dishes that pay tribute to the traditions of Louisiana cuisine." - coolinaryneworleans.com

