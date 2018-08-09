COOLinary at Brigtsen’s Restaurant
"During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus." - coolinaryneworleans.com
- August 1-31, 2018
- List of the 112 participating restaurants
- Offers:
- 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less
- 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less
- 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less
Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.
*******
"Since 1986, Brigtsen’s has been sharing their love of New Orleans cuisine with their guests. Brigtsen’s Restaurant is located in a charming Victorian cottage in Uptown New Orleans near the Riverbend and is only a few blocks away from the St. Charles street car line. Chef Frank Brigtsen utilizes his native New Orleans palate to create dishes that pay tribute to the traditions of Louisiana cuisine." - coolinaryneworleans.com
- Address:
- 723 Dante Street
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Phone Number:
- (504) 861-7610
- Menus:
- Coolinary Dinner Menu
- 3-Course Dinner: $39
- Dinner Menu (Menu Changes Daily)
- Hours:
- Dinner
- Tuesday - Saturday: 5:30pm - 10:00pm
- Closed
- Mondays & Sundays
- Website
Click here for more information about Brigtsen's Restaurant.