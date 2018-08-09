× Body found in Lake Pontchartrain identified as missing woman

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish Coroner has confirmed that the body found in Lake Pontchartrain on Tuesday was that of a missing woman from Baton Rouge.

Dr. Dwight McKenna confirmed the body’s identity this morning.

Crews began searching for 31-year-old Sadie Thibodaux on Monday morning.

The cause of Thibodaux’s death is still under investigation.

Thibodeaux and 43-year-old Michael Farley were sailing in Farley’s 34-foot sailboat on August 5 when they decided to get into the water.

The sailboat was spotted drifting about 100 yards north of the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Campus the next morning, and Farley was located and rescued from the lake a short time later.

Search crews from the US Coast Guard, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and the NOPD searched the lake for Thibodeaux, and found her body on Tuesday afternoon.