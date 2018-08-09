× Algiers man accused of repeatedly raping a preteen girl

NEW ORLEANS — An Algiers man has been formally charged with first-degree rape for allegedly raping a preteen girl multiple times.

According to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, an Orleans Parish grand jury indicted 41-year-old Charles Martin on two counts of first-degree rape of a person under age 13. Martin faces a mandatory life prison sentence if found guilty of either count.

Criminal District Judge Robin Pittman increased Martin’s bond from $30,000 to $125,000 after the indictment was read.

Martin is the 11th defendant indicted this year through Cannizzaro’s office and the New Orleans grand jury on charges of first-degree rape involving a juvenile.

“That grim statistic reinforces the importance of our work as prosecutors,” Cannizzaro said. “The effects of sexual abuse last a lifetime, no matter the age of the victim. But there is no population as vulnerable as our children. We, as a community, must be vigilant about their protection and work cooperatively to take child sexual predators off our streets.”

Martin is accused of raping the same child in his residence between the dates of Dec. 13, 2005-Dec. 13, 2012. The victim was between the ages of 6 and 12 during the alleged sexual assaults.

The victim, now 18, reported the abuse to New Orleans police after being located as a runaway in December 2017.

Assistant District Attorney Naomi Jones presented the case to the grand jury.