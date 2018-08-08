Showtime announces “Shut up and Dribble” series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trending on Twitter is the title of Lebron James' new Showtime series, "Shut up and Dribble."

"Shut up and dribble," is the advice that Fox News host Laura Ingraham gave Lebron James in February; when she claimed the NBA superstar wasn't "educated" enough to engage in politics.

Now Mashable is calling the Showtime title "expert trolling."

The show will be a 3 part miniseries that offers an "inside look at the changing role of athletes in our cultural and political environment, through the lens of the NBA."

The series is set to air in October with Lebron as an Executive Producer. Will you be watching?