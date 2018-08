HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – A shark startled beachgoers at Myrtle Beach State Park over the weekend.

Terry Egan was at the beach when he said he felt something rub against him in the water. Moments later, the fin of a black-tip shark broke the surface of the water.

In a Facebook post, Egan said he grabbed his camera and snapped a picture of the shark in the water near swimmers.

“What a way to end Shark Week!!!” Egan wrote.

No injuries were reported, according to WMBF.