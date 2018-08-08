Say what? Today is National Sneak a Zucchini Into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- There's National Gumbo Day. There's Fresh Breath Day, and there's even National Red Wine Day. These days, there's a day for everything.

But today, today's not just any National Day. It's "National Sneak a Zucchini Into Your Neighbor's Porch Day." Who would even do that?

Our cameras caught News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez doing just that!

Apparently there is some logic to this National Day. It's pretty big for farmers in the Midwest. The zucchini harvest is usually so abundant in the late summer, they don't know what to do with it all. They sneak zucchinis on their neighbor's porches to share the vegetable love.