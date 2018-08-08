Rand Paul says he delivered Trump letter to Putin

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced Wednesday that he delivered a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin from US President Donald Trump.

“I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration,” Paul tweeted.

“The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges,” Paul said.

CNN has reached out to Paul’s office and the White House for more details.

Paul has been in Russia this week and has met with Russian lawmakers in a trip he sees as a continuation of Trump’s diplomatic outreach to Putin.

On Monday, the Kentucky Republican invited Russian lawmakers to Washington, which comes several weeks after Trump invited Putin to DC as well.