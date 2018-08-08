NOPD searching for suspect after armed robbery near U.N.O.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man thought to have stolen a cell phone at gunpoint near the University of New Orleans.

The unidentified man arranged to meet with the victim at a Burger King in the 6300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on July 29, according to the NOPD.

When the victim approached the suspect, who was the passenger in a black Nissan Altima, the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his cell phone.

The victim handed over his phone, and the suspect’s vehicle pulled out of the parking lot and drove off down Elysian Fields toward Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the pictured suspect should contact any Third District Detective at (504) 658-6030.