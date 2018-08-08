NOPD investigating the switch-a-roo shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find two people who are accused of opening fire on someone in the Carrollton neighborhood. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the attack happened at about 11:30 in the morning on July 25. Surveillance video shows the moments that led up to the shooting and the suspects' escape.

The video shows a dark-colored four-door car with a temporary license plate pulling up to the area and a woman walking up to it. Next, she's seen getting inside the car.

Moments later, the woman and the male driver exit the car. She takes a seat behind the wheel while the man walks away into the neighborhood.

About 15 minutes later, the woman begins to move the car as the man is seen sprinting toward it. He jumps in the passenger side and the car leaves as neighbors walk out of their homes to see what happened.

The video doesn't show the actual crime. According to police, the man walked into the neighborhood and opened fire on a woman who was sitting on the front porch of her home. Police say the gunman fired several shots but the woman was not hit.

If you have information that could help police locate and arrest the two suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.