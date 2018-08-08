Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What celebrity do you trust the most? Especially when it comes to influence of product or brands?

Digital Third Coast put together a list of the 24 Most Powerful Celebrities on Social Media.

They surveyed 2,000 people looking at several factors. Familiarity, trust and influence.

Additionally, they examined each celebrity's social following, pulling data from Twitter and Instagram.

They determined The Top 5 Influencers as The Rock, Ellen, President Obama, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce.

Of course, The Kardashians, Oprah, and many other familiar names and faces are featured in the Top 24; but according to Digital Third Coast, The Rock and co. "possess a potent influence over public opinion of popular brands."

See the full list here.