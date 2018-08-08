× Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Frozen Waffles

Frozen waffles can be part of a fast, wholesome breakfast on the run, but the key is to find a brand that’s filled with fiber-rich whole grains. In today’s Get the Skinny with Molly, we’re Getting the Skinny on the best & worst bets when it comes to frozen waffles!

Nutrition facts are for two-waffle serving

LOVE IT!

Swerve Pancake + Waffle Mix [GF, Vegan, Low Carb]

120 calories – 17 grams carb (11 grams net carb) – 3 grams fiber – 1 gram sugar – 3 grams protein

Ingredients: Almond flour, tapioca starch, Swerve, organic coconut flour, baking soda, sea salt, cream of tartar

Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles

230 calories – 25 grams carb – 3 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include: 100% whole grain wheat flour, canola oil, 100% whole grain oat flour, egg whites, sugar, wheat protein isolate, whey protein isolate and concentrate…

Van’s 8 Whole Grains Multigrain [dairy free, egg free]

160 calories – 29 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 3 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: Whole wheat, oats, barley, brown rice, dark rye, quinoa, amaranth, millet, non-GMO canola oil, cane sugar, oat fiber…

LIKE IT!

Van’s Power Grains Original [dairy free, egg free]

200 calories – 26 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 6 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include: enriched flour (white flour), whole wheat flour, cracked red wheat, steel cut oats, millet & brown rice, wheat protein isolate, cane sugar, non-GMO canola oil

Nature’s Path Flax Plus Waffles [vegan]

190 calories – 27 grams carb – 5 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: whole wheat flour, soy oil, cane sugar, flax seed, wheat bran, oat bran….

HATE IT!

Eggo NutriGrain | Low Fat

140 calorie – 26-30 grams carb – 2-3 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include: white flour, whole wheat flour, wheat bran, sugar

Eggo NutriGrain | “Made with Whole Wheat”

170 calories – 26 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: white flour, whole wheat flour, oil, wheat bran, sugar

Eggo NutriGrain | Blueberry

180 calories – 30 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 7 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: white flour, whole wheat flour, oil, sugar, wheat bran, less than 2% of leavening, corn starch, salt, black carrot juice and blueberry juice for color, blueberries [more corn starch than blueberries]

