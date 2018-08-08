× Get the Skinny: 3 Easy Peasy Protein-Rich Grab & Go Breakfasts

How we fuel our mornings sets the tone for the day: A sugary breakfast sets us up for a rollercoaster of energy and cravings, while a low-sugar, protein-rich breakfast helps to keep us feeling steady & solid, well until lunchtime. And this type of breakfast doesn’t have to take much time at all – we’re Getting the Skinny on three easy, go-to breakfasts to start your day off right.

Each of these 3 recipes are relatively low in carbs, calories, and a good source of protein, with a clean, all-natural lineup of ingredients.

Protein Waffles + Nut Butter

Protein waffles like Kodiak Power Waffles, topped with natural almond butter or peanut butter

1 waffle + 1 tablespoon nut butter: 215 calories, 10 grams protein, 15 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar

Protein Coffee [3 ways!]: approx. 130-230 calories, 20 grams protein, 6 grams carbs, <1 gram fiber, <3 grams sugar

Coffee, espresso or coffee concentrate, PLUS

Combine with ready-to-drink protein drink like ICONIC, pour over ice for protein-rich iced coffee

Blend with 1 scoop collagen powder + 1 scoop protein powder (chocolate or vanilla) + unsweetened almond milk & ice for protein-rich frozen frappe

Stir with 1 scoop collagen powder + 1 tablespoon half-and-half (or one serving Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer) for creamy collagen-rich hot coffee

Egg Bites – mix and match cheeses + veggies for unlimited flavor & nutrient combos. One of our favorites:

Spinach, Mushroom, and Gruyere Egg White Bites

Makes 10 servings- 2 egg bites per serving

Ingredients:

5 cups diced mushrooms

5 cups spinach, minced

1 1/4 cup gruyere, shredded

14 large egg whites

1 cup cottage cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare fillings by dicing the mushrooms into 1/4 inch cubes, mincing the spinach, and shredding the gruyere.

Separate the egg whites from the yolks and pour egg whites into a blender. Add the cottage cheese, salt, pepper, and garlic powder and blend until smooth and creamy.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the egg mixture and fillings until evenly distributed throughout. Pour 2 ounces or 1/4 cup of mixture into well-greased cupcake tins or silicone molds.

Bake the egg bites for 22 minutes or until cooked through. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes then enjoy immediately or refrigerate and reheat in a microwave for 30-40 seconds.

Per serving: 110 calories, 5 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 310 mg sodium, 3 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 13 grams protein.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD