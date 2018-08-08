Driver’s test ends in arrest after police find gun, drugs and $15K in car

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Maryland man was arrested after a gun and drugs were found in a car he was going to take a driver’s test with, WBAL-TV reports.

Reginald Wooding Jr., 22, of Glen Burnie, faces nearly a dozen charges that include engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Authorities said Wooding was waiting in line in his mom’s car to take the driver’s test when an examiner told a Maryland State Police trooper she thought she smelled marijuana.

Wooding’s car was searched and the trooper found almost a pound of marijuana, $15,000 in cash and a Glock 9mm handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine.

Wooding was arrested before taking the exam.

He was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.